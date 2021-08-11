Thursday, August 12, 2021
During music video shoot: Ariana Grande turtelt with her Dalton

By Arjun Sethi
Ariana Grande (27) still seems to be totally infatuated with her partner! After months of speculation as to whether the singer is back in firm hands, she made it official last June: Yes, she is in a relationship! The lucky one is real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Since the couple’s outing, the “7 Rings” performer and the contractor have already shared some photos of themselves – just like now. A current picture shows the two of them fiddlying with each other.

On their Instagramaccount Ari published some snapshots that give her followers a look behind the scenes of the video shoot for her new song “34+35”. Among them is also a Polaroid image of her and Dalton: The Grammy winner can be seen hugging her partner, leaning over to him and almost kissing. This photo alone gives the impression that the two are super in love with each other. In fact, the chart-topper and the Californian have even said the three magic words to each other.

Next to the near-kiss photo shared Ariana also a Polaroid of themselves and their co-stars, as they pose in white lab coats in front of old computers. Another look that will be seen in the “34+35” video of the “positions” hitmaker is a tribute to the comedy classic “Austin Powers“: That means the 27-year-old and her dancers will be dressed like the “fembots” from the film.




Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, singer
Ariana Grande at a music video shoot in November 2020


