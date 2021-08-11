Disc release of »Deca-Dence« postponed again

Through an entry at the online retailer Amazon, it was recently announced that the disc release of the original anime »Deca-Dence« by AniMoon Publishing will be delayed again by almost two weeks. In addition, all volumes are now available for pre-order.

Series available from September 2021

The disc release of »Deca-Dence« will therefore not start on August 27, 2021, but only on September 10, 2021. The first volume contains the first four of the twelve episodes in German and Japanese and comes with a collector’s slipcase, a booklet and an exclusive extra, which will be presented at a later date.

The second volume will continue as planned on October 29, 2021, before the final third volume, which was previously scheduled for release on December 3, 2021, will now only be available from December 10, 2021. The recommended retail price is 42.99 euros for the first volume and 37.99 euros for the other two volumes.









»Deca-Dence« was broadcast on Japanese television in the summer season 2020. The VoD provider WAKANIM offers the series in German and Japanese on demand. The animation studio NUT was responsible for the production.

Pre-order on Amazon:

>> Vol. 1 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 2 (DVD | Blu-ray)

>> Vol. 3 (DVD | Blu-ray)

First volume:

Action:

Deca-Dence is humanity’s last hope… or not? Natsume lives in the mobile fortress, but her dream is to fight the Gadoll outside. When she finally gets a chance, her mentor and the machine she calls home hold secrets that stand in her way.

©DECA-DENCE PROJECT