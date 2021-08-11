Cardano Jumps 20% – The Bulls Take Command Investing.com



Cardano jumps 20% – the cops take command



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.763393 on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday at 8:02 am (6:02 am GMT), up 20.13%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since May 20th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 56.149822B or 2.96% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 1.670299 on the downside and $ 1.763393 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has increased in value by 30.45%. The average trading volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 4.238406B million dollars or 3.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.3390 on the downside and $ 1.7634 on the upside.

From the current price, Cardano is 28.32% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,886.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.73% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it was up 2.30% to $ 3,184.21.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 859.820957B billion or 45.34% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 371.700622B billion or 19.60% of the total market capitalization.