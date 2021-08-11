Britney Spears: Court rejects acceleration of guardianship process









Another small setback for Britney Spears: In the fight against her father’s guardianship, the pop singer has failed with the desire to make more speed and bring forward the next hearing in the case. A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected a corresponding request on Monday, as several US media reported.

Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart had requested that the singer’s next hearing be postponed from September 29 to the end of August, the Los Angeles Times quoted from court documents. Every day that passes is another day of avoidable suffering and harm to Ms. Spears and her possessions,” the motion said.

“Ms. Spears’ emotional health and well-being must be – and still is – the most important concern,” Rosengart wrote. The “continued presence of Mr. Spears” as guardian runs counter to the interests, health and well-being of his client, the guardianship must be terminated immediately or at least suspended. According to media reports, the court did not give a reason for the rejection of the application.







Spears himself posted a video on Instagram after the court decision showing a man with a “Free Britney” flag. Underneath, the singer wrote that she had been cautious for far too long with what she revealed on social media about her situation. Now is the time to work for their own interests.

The singer has been under the guardianship of her father since 2008, after she had mentally collapsed due to private and professional problems. Initially, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s assets and private concerns. In 2019, he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. The singer’s fortune is estimated at $60 million.