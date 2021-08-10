Wow! That’s how much Kylie Jenner trains for her hammer figure

How does Kylie Jenner (23) manage to look so great? The fact that the figure of reality TV fame is a real eye-catcher should no longer be a secret. The model regularly enchants his fans on the net with his well-toned body: Whether in a skimpy bikini or in a skin-tight dress – she knows how to stage her curves. But how does Kylie actually keep fit?

Like an insider now to E! News revealed, the mother of Stormi Webster (3) relies on hard training to achieve her goals. At the moment, she is supposed to do sports several times a week in her home gym under the help of a personal trainer. “But she prefers outdoor workouts because it’s more distracting and it feels nice to be in nature”, the source thought he knew. In addition, Kylie is said to often go for a walk with her daughter.

But what about the eating behavior of the Keeping up with the Kardashians actress? Every now and then she also posts pictures of high-calorie treats on the net. Last week, for example, she had a photo of an affogato in her Instagramstory, a dessert consisting of espresso and vanilla ice cream. Although she pays attention to her diet, she does not limit herself at all. “When she goes out with friends, she eats what she wants”, said the insider.









Display

Kylie Jenner, entrepreneur

Display

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

Display

Kylie Jenner in January 2021

