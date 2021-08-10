Kim Kardashian: Trouble with the FBI – what did she do? – People

Kim Kardashian (40) is currently busy going back to schoolin order to be able to stand up for the rights of others as a lawyer later on. Now the reality TV star himself is dealing with the judiciary: On Friday, the Italian government called on Kardashian in a civil forfeiture complaint to return an ancient Roman sculpture that she allegedly bought in Belgium in 2016.

Reason: The artwork is said to have been illegally smuggled out of Italy!





That’s what it’s all about: The “Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena”Photo: Justice Department



Kardashian bought the limestone statue, known as the “Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena”, from the Axel Vervoordt Gallery in Belgium. Although Kardashian has worked with Axel Vervoordt before, there is no indication that she actually bought the statue.

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian told the court, “Kim never bought this piece and this is the first time she learns of its existence.”

Worse still, the beauty queen says she was scammed herself: “We believe the fragment may have been bought under her name without permission. Since Kim never received the statue, she was not aware of the purchase.”

“We support an investigation and hope that the artwork will be returned to its rightful owners,” their spokesperson said.













Kim Kardashian at a panel for the documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” in January 2020Photo: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS



As “PageSix” reports, the ancient work of art dates back to the 1st or 2nd century. According to the Italian authorities, it is a protected cultural asset. When it arrived in Los Angeles from Belgium in May 2016, it was therefore seized directly by customs.

The delivery was addressed to “Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust” in Woodland Hills. “dba” in the U.S. means to trade for XY. In other words: Kim Kardashian is said to have bought the work in the name of the Noel Roberts Trust. And owners of the Noel Roberts Trust are Kim and her ex Kanye West (43).

The statue was part of a 5.5-ton shipment worth just under $750,000 and is said to have contained 40 antiques, as well as modern furniture and decorative items.

After confiscation, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage sent an archaeologist to the States to control the work. The expert concluded: “It was looted, smuggled and illegally exported from Italy” and does not originate from Belgium as stated.

So the artwork should return to its country of origin in Italy.

Until the case is resolved, however, the artwork remains in the custody of customs border protection in Los Angeles.