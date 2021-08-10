Johnny Depp is honored for lifetime achievement: Female filmmakers run riot

As reported by the British Guardian, among others, an organization of female Spanish filmmakers has spoken out. Cristina Andreu, 61, president of CIMA, the association of female filmmakers and audiovisual workers, told the Associated Press: “This casts a bad light on the festival and its management and conveys a fatal message: ‘You can be an abuser as long as you’re a good actor.'” According to director Andreu, CIMA, which is closely linked to the festival, is now examining further steps.









Court considered allegations of violence to be proven

The organization’s statement refers to the allegations of physical and psychological violence that Amber Heard made against Johnny Depp during her divorce. Depp denied the allegations. In November 2020, Depp lost a de liment lawsuit against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which had described him as a “woman thug”. The court considered 12 of the 14 points heard Depp accused to be proven, and Depp lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” series. His next film “Minamata” does not yet have an American distributor.

Questionable decision as early as 2020

Last year, the San Sebastian Film Festival surprised many observers with a controversial decision. Woody Allen’s (85) latest film “Rifkin’s Festival” not only celebrated its premiere here, the director was allowed to shoot his film here last year. Allen is accused by his former partner Mia Farrow (76) of having sexually abused his then seven-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow (36).

