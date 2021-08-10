Insider clarifies: Kylie Jenner and Travis a couple again?

Could it be love again? Since the separation of Kylie Jenner (23) and Travis Scott (29), fans have rumored that the two stars want to try again together. After all, they raise their daughter Stormi (3) together and still seem to be close. Now an insider has revealed that Travis and Kylie only feel love and respect for each other, but still only want to remain friends.

The Hollywood Life an insider is said to have revealed that it Kylie and Travis it is very important to understand each other well as parents and Stormi for the sake of spending a lot of time together. “Kylie will always have a special place for Travis as the father of their daughter in their hearts, but they are not officially back together”, explains the source.

Nevertheless, a revival of the relationship is not impossible, as another connoisseur wants to know. “The important thing is that they have a unique friendship with Travis and if the relationship flared up again, that would be great. But they don’t force anything.” Rumors were heard again after the beauty icon was spotted in a skin-tight dress at her ex’s birthday party last week.









Stormi Webster with her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

