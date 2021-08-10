Thursday, August 12, 2021
Horror film “We Summon the Darkness” starring Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville on Blu-ray from August 28, 2020

Director Marc Meyers tingles with his new film “We Summon the Darkness” (USA 2019) has been around the world since February 2019 and presents the horror thriller about a heavy metal party getting out of hand at numerous film festivals. Only Germany has left out Meyers so far, but actors and actresses such as Alexandra Daddario, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth or Johnny Knoxville, who can be seen in leading roles, should not have a few fans in this country. But now it became known that “We Summon the Darkness” will premiere on the screen at this year’s “Fantasy Filmfest Nights” and then be evaluated on Blu-ray and DVD. Splendid Film publishes the film in the distribution of WVG Medien GmbH in a simple Keep Case. The Blu-ray has 1080p, AVC encoded footage as well as a German and an English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 audio track. No extras are expected to be included. The Blu-ray will be released on August 28, 2020.





Content: In 1988, somewhere in a remote spot in the US, several people are murdered by Satanists. A culprit is quickly found: Heavy Metal! This music brutalizes the children and adolescents, according to the adults. Complete nonsense, think Alexis (A. Daddario), Val (M. Hasson) and Beverly (A. Forsyth) and set off on the journey to a huge heavy metal festival. They get to know many new friends, with whom they then continue to celebrate in a lonely country house. When the party really gets going, a brutal incident suddenly makes the metalheads fear for their lives … (sw)

Are you going to buy “We Summon the Darkness” on Blu-ray?


From August 28, 2020 on Blu-ray Disc:


