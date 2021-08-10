Thursday, August 12, 2021
Britney Spears fails with desire for earlier hearing

By Arjun Sethi
Guardianship

Los Angeles (dpa) – In the fight against the guardianship of her father, pop singer Britney Spears has failed with the desire to make more speed to bring forward the next hearing in the case.

A judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected a corresponding request on Monday (local time), as several US media reported.

Spears’ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart had requested that the next hearing of the singer be postponed from September 29 to the end of August, as the “Los Angeles Times” quoted from court documents. “Every day that passes is another day of avoidable suffering and harm to Ms. Spears and her possessions,” the motion said.

“Ms. Spears’ emotional health and well-being must be — and still is — the most important concern,” Rosengart wrote. The “continued presence of Mr Spears” as guardian runs counter to the interests, health and well-being of his client, the guardianship must be terminated immediately or at least suspended. According to media reports, the court did not give a reason for the rejection of the application.




Under guardianship since 2008

The singer has been under the guardianship of her father since 2008, after she had mentally collapsed due to private and professional problems. Initially, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s assets and private concerns. In 2019, he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. The singer’s fortune is estimated at $60 million.

After a judicial hearing, the 39-year-old was allowed in July to appoint her own lawyer in the process of her guardianship. Mathew Rosengart, who she selected, has previously worked with clients such as Sean Penn, Keanu Reeves and Steven Spielberg. After the hearing, Rosengart had told the press that he would now work “quickly and aggressively” according to Spears’ wishes to remove the father as a guardian.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210810-99-787319/2


