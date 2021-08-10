Thursday, August 12, 2021
Bitcoin: Strong signal – THE SHAREHOLDER

By Hasan Sheikh
In terms of chart technology, Bitcoin is already strong these days and, in addition to the positive long-term chart, has also developed a small upward trend on a short-term level. Today it also looks as if the crypto bulls could push the price sustainably over another interesting mark.

In evening trading, the price was last quoted at almost $ 46,000. This clearly overcame the 200-day line, which currently runs at just over $ 45,000. If the current price level can be maintained in the coming days, the previous all-time high from April at $ 64,863 will slowly come into focus again.




Bitcoin
(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

In the long term, DER AKTIONÄR is positive for Bitcoin anyway – and had already pointed out this morning that “the short-term weakness after the latest buy signal can be an opportunity to enter”.

Note on conflict of interests: The CEO and majority owner of the publisher Börsenmedien AG, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, has taken direct and indirect positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from any price development resulting from the publication: Bitcoin.

Shares or derivatives that are discussed / mentioned in this article are in the “SHAREHOLDER Depot” of THE SHAREHOLDER.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
