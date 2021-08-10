Bitcoin: Strong signal – THE SHAREHOLDER

In terms of chart technology, Bitcoin is already strong these days and, in addition to the positive long-term chart, has also developed a small upward trend on a short-term level. Today it also looks as if the crypto bulls could push the price sustainably over another interesting mark.

In evening trading, the price was last quoted at almost $ 46,000. This clearly overcame the 200-day line, which currently runs at just over $ 45,000. If the current price level can be maintained in the coming days, the previous all-time high from April at $ 64,863 will slowly come into focus again.









Bitcoin

(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

In the long term, DER AKTIONÄR is positive for Bitcoin anyway – and had already pointed out this morning that “the short-term weakness after the latest buy signal can be an opportunity to enter”.