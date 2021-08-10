Thursday, August 12, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin Price Analysis: Regulatory Fury and BTC's Resilience
News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Regulatory Fury and BTC’s Resilience

By Hasan Sheikh
0
101




Bitcoin price trend amid growing regulations

The regulatory tensions directed against Bitcoin have neither eased nor diminished in recent years. In China and the US, these tough regulatory measures have become more apparent. The latter nation is about to adopt a 1 bio. $ Infrastructure Act, ignoring changes that could help the crypto industry.

The US crypto community has spoken out against these proposed regulations, which will force both those with the ability and those without it to report crypto transactions to the IRS for taxation. While support for the growth of cryptocurrencies was unanimously recognized, the entire scenario does not deter the majority of retail investors from investing in Bitcoin.

Are you looking for quick news, hot tips, and market research? Then sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

This buy-up may have had an impact on the price of Bitcoin, which at the time of writing is up 3.07% to $ 45,978.7. This price jump is also supported by the approval of a new Brazilian Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) from Hashdex Asset Management called BITH11. Events like this help keep the market from collapsing and thus increase investor confidence.

Potential to exceed $ 50,000 resistance

As per the 4-hour chart of BTC / USD on TradingView, the current Bitcoin price is above its 50, 100 and 200 moving averages, suggesting that the coin has outperformed trends in the past few days.




The MACD and Signal lines are both tied, and should the MACD line go above the Signal line due to increased purchases, there could be an increased inflow of funds into Bitcoin, causing a new price increase towards the resistance level of 50,000 $ can trigger. This forecast is for the medium term and there could be unprecedented declines in the short term, with the strongest support at $ 38,000.

Invest in crypto, stocks, ETFs & more in minutes with our preferred broker,

eToro




7/10

67% of retail investor CFD accounts lose money


Previous articleCamila Cabello: That’s how much she’s infatuated with Emilia Clarke
Next articleKim Kardashian: Trouble with the FBI – what did she do? – People
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv