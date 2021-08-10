Best of Sports Drama: These 17 Movies You Can Stream Now

Where can I stream it? Currently, the film is not available on any streaming provider. Buy now on DvD on Amazon.

The Indian-born Londoner Jess (Parminder Nagra) cannot identify with the traditional role model of her culture. Instead of learning how to become a good housewife and mother, the student secretly nets one football after another in her spare time – without her family knowing about it. The novel adaptation of the feminist coming-of-age drama is part of school reading in Great Britain.

Soulsurfer

Which sport is it about? Surfing

Where can I stream it? Amazon Prime Video

For teenager Bethany Hamilton (Anna-Sophia Robb) there is a greater happiness than riding the waves off Hawaii. But when she is attacked by a shark that bites off her left arm, the surfer’s life is turned upside down. Based on the fate of today’s professional surfer, the film tells how Hamilton regained her courage to live and how she managed to find her way back into the sport despite her handicap.

Body check

Which sport is it about? Ice hockey

Where can I stream it? Currently, the film is not available on any streaming provider. Buy here on DvD.









Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze make the ice smoke in this little-known sports drama from the eighties: As teammates in a Canadian ice hockey team, they share victories and losses, both athletic and private. The film shows how bloody, dangerous and merciless this winter sport can be. In a supporting role, a young Keanu Reeves can be seen as a goalkeeper.

Rollergirl

Which sport is it about? Roller Skating Derby

Where can I stream it? Amazon Prime Video

Teenager Bliss (Elliot Page) is tired of being sent from miss election to miss election in ruffled dresses. When a roller derby comes to her city, it has happened to the girl: she is fascinated by the strength and detachment that the athletes radiate and joins them without further ado. In a touching way, the film shows that you are only an outsider until you have found your place in life. Page, Kristen Wiig, Drew Barrymore, Eve, Juliette Lewis and Ari Graynor performed many stunts themselves.

