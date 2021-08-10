Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston: Surprising Reconciliation

It should be clear that Angelina Jolie, 45, and Jennifer Aniston, 51, will probably no longer be best friends in this lifetime. Nevertheless, they are now said to have taken a step towards each other …

Will angelina and Jennifer reconcile?

If you were to honestly ask Jennifer Aniston which Hollywood star she doesn’t speak to very well, then this answer would be conceivable: Angelina Jolie! Thanks to the “Maleficent” actress, the 51-year-old has like no other woman the image of the betrayed wife.

No wonder, because although Jen and Brad Pitt are said to have been officially separated at the time, he only tied up with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” colleague Angelina Jolie shortly after the love affair, while he was in fact still married to Jen should be.









You can find out more about Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie here:

Angelina Jolie is said to have apologized

The rest of the love story is not new: the two started a family together and got married. But even her love did not last, in September 2016, the 45-year-old surprisingly filed for divorce.

And as is now said to have come out, the separation has finally made the mother of six rethink. An insider is said to have revealed to the US magazine “Star” that Angelina Jolie has long since to Jennifer Aniston:

She feels terribly guilty about the way she treated her and called her to apologize.

What is behind these rumors and how the “Friends” actress reacted to the conciliatory call of her “successor”, however, is not known. Nevertheless, it would be a small sensation if the two surprisingly get along so well that we will soon a selfie together of the two Brad Pitt ex-wives.