The Stark Transformation of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston (52) grew up in a family of actors. Her father John Aniston celebrated great success with the soap “Time of Longing”. Early on, Jennifer managed to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

From 1994 to 2004, Jennifer Aniston played “Rachel Green” in the US sitcom “Friends”. The series broke countless records and became cult over the years. For her role in “Friends” she won a number of awards and distinctions.

After the end of the series, numerous major film productions followed. Including “… and then came Polly” and “Marley & I.” For the time being, she turned her back on the roles on TV. She managed to break away from her image as a series star.

Jennifer Aniston’s private life

In addition to her acting career, Jennifer Aniston also made headlines with her private life. From 2000 to 2005 she was married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt (57). Before their dramatic separation, they were considered the dream couple of Hollywood. From 2015 to 2018, the actress was married to Justin Theroux (49). However, their relationships have all remained childless so far.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for five years (© imago / UPI Photo)

Recently, there were even rumors that she had adopted a child. However, this was subsequently denied. Jennifer Aniston continues to focus on her career. She now has her own production company and is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.









Jennifer Aniston is back as a series star

In 2019, she made her series comeback. She plays alongside Reese Witherspoon (45) in the series “The Morning Show”. She has already been nominated for several awards for her role. It is the first TV series since “Friends” in which Aniston plays a leading role. The actress is still friends with her colleagues from the cult sitcom.

Visually, Jennifer Aniston has hardly changed over the years. She is still one of the most beautiful women in show business today. Her career now spans more than 30 years. Jennifer Aniston made the leap from television to the big screen and back again. She is a real power woman.