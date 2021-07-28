Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Mila Kunis: Role in new Netflix movie

By Arjun Sethi
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

02/23/2021 06:50 PM

Good news for all fans of Mila Kunis. The actress will be in the Netflix film adaptation of the novel “Luckiest Girl Alive”.

The “Bad Moms” actress will play the lead role in the upcoming flick, which she will also produce through Orchard Farm Productions, according to the “Deadline” page.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” director Mike Barker will take the wheel of the thriller “Luckiest Girl Alive”, while author Jessica Knoll is adapting the script from her own novel of the same name from 2015.





