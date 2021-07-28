Mila Kunis: Role in new Netflix movie

Good news for all fans of Mila Kunis. The actress will be in the Netflix film adaptation of the novel “Luckiest Girl Alive”.

The “Bad Moms” actress will play the lead role in the upcoming flick, which she will also produce through Orchard Farm Productions, according to the “Deadline” page.

"The Handmaid's Tale" director Mike Barker will take the wheel of the thriller "Luckiest Girl Alive", while author Jessica Knoll is adapting the script from her own novel of the same name from 2015.









That’s what the film is about

The plot follows Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted post at a glossy magazine, the latest designer clothing and a dream man she wants to marry soon. But when the director of a crime documentary asks her to tell her side of the shocking incident that happened when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth – and it threatens to make her meticulously constructed life collapse like a house of cards.

Most recently, the 37-year-old actress starred alongside Allison Janney in the dark comedy drama ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’ as Nancy. (Bang/KT)