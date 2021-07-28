Katy Perry and Pikachu Celebrate Pokémon Anniversary

How fast time flies: The »Pokémon« franchise will be 25 years old this year. To celebrate the occasion, The Pokémon Company features a whole host of collaborations and events. Katy Perry also mingle with the well-wishers.

On a journey through time with Pikachu

Last Friday, the pop icon released a music video for her new single »Electric«. In keeping with the title, the electric Pokémon Pikachu plays her co-star. Together with the mascot of the »Pokémon« franchise, the musician embarks on a journey into the past.

The two not only meet a younger version of Katy, but also Pichu, the baby form of Pikachu. At the side of her little partner, the singer helps her youthful self to get her music career rolling. You can see how she does this in the video below.









The song is part of a collaboration with Universal Music Group. In addition to Katy Perry, the label has gathered other artists to launch the global music project »P25 Music«. As part of the collaboration, a digital album with 14 songs by 11 musicians will be created to celebrate the »Pokémon« birthday musically.

»Pokémon« started as a video game series that has resulted in a 24-season anime series and 23 films. The current season has been running on Japanese television since December 2020 and is scheduled to be released in Germany in the summer of 2021.

music video: