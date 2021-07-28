Johnny Depp: Perjury? Police allegedly investigating Amber Heard

The last word in the War of the Roses between the former Hollywood couple Amber Heard (35, “Aquaman”) and Johnny Depp (57, “Dead Man”) has apparently still not been spoken. Although Depp lost the appeal against the verdict at the beginning of April, in which it was considered proportionate that Depp could be described as a “woman thug” in an article in the daily newspaper “The Sun” in 2018, but as the “Bild” wants to have learned, the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating Amber Heard for perjury.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard – but they once loved each other

According to the report, this is About Heard’s statement about an incident in May 2016. At that time, Depp allegedly devastated the shared apartment and beat Heard with a phone. Footage of the bodycams of the summoned police officers, however, apparently shows a completely different picture. There are no signs of devastation in the apartment and Heard is said to have had no signs of injury, according to the officials.

So did Heard give false information about the process? The authorities now seem to be at least investigating this accusation. If convicted, the 34-year-old faces up to four years in prison.

