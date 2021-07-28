Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNewsJohnny Depp: Perjury? Police allegedly investigating Amber Heard
News

Johnny Depp: Perjury? Police allegedly investigating Amber Heard

By Arjun Sethi
0
31




The last word in the War of the Roses between the former Hollywood couple Amber Heard (35, “Aquaman”) and Johnny Depp (57, “Dead Man”) has apparently still not been spoken. Although Depp lost the appeal against the verdict at the beginning of April, in which it was considered proportionate that Depp could be described as a “woman thug” in an article in the daily newspaper “The Sun” in 2018, but as the “Bild” wants to have learned, the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating Amber Heard for perjury.




Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard – but they once loved each other

According to the report, this is About Heard’s statement about an incident in May 2016. At that time, Depp allegedly devastated the shared apartment and beat Heard with a phone. Footage of the bodycams of the summoned police officers, however, apparently shows a completely different picture. There are no signs of devastation in the apartment and Heard is said to have had no signs of injury, according to the officials.

So did Heard give false information about the process? The authorities now seem to be at least investigating this accusation. If convicted, the 34-year-old faces up to four years in prison.

(rto/spot)


Previous articleMila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher: Children only bathe “when you can see dirt”
Next articleLove greetings from Venice: Katy Perry posts surprising photo – Entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv