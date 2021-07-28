Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Aniston: US actress enjoys full vaccination protection
News

Jennifer Aniston: US actress enjoys full vaccination protection

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




Jennifer Aniston
US actress enjoys full vaccination protection

Jennifer Aniston has already received her second corona vaccination.

Jennifer Aniston has already received her second corona vaccination.




© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Jennifer Aniston already has full vaccination against the coronavirus. The actress announced this via Instagram.

The US actress Jennifer Aniston (52) has already received her second corona vaccination. She announced this via Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a winning pose. Commenting on the snap, the former ‘Friends’ star wrote: “Fully vaccinated and it feels so good.” Everyone should consider themselves lucky and privileged if they have access to vaccines against Covid-19 , as in the USA. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere,” Aniston adds.

We know that the health of each individual concerns the general public: “I think of those who do not have or will not have the opportunity to be vaccinated in order to be able to hug their friends and family again.” In her Insta-Bio, she also linked to the website of the aid organization AmeriCares, a non-profit organization that, among other things, advocates for improved medical situations in underdeveloped countries.

CodeList


Previous articleAngelina Jolie: On the road with all children in New York – Entertainment
Next articleBecause of Insta post: Fans sure Cardi B is pregnant
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv