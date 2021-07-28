Jennifer Aniston: US actress enjoys full vaccination protection

Jennifer Aniston already has full vaccination against the coronavirus. The actress announced this via Instagram.

The US actress Jennifer Aniston (52) has already received her second corona vaccination. She announced this via Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a winning pose. Commenting on the snap, the former ‘Friends’ star wrote: “Fully vaccinated and it feels so good.” Everyone should consider themselves lucky and privileged if they have access to vaccines against Covid-19 , as in the USA. “Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere,” Aniston adds.

We know that the health of each individual concerns the general public: “I think of those who do not have or will not have the opportunity to be vaccinated in order to be able to hug their friends and family again.” In her Insta-Bio, she also linked to the website of the aid organization AmeriCares, a non-profit organization that, among other things, advocates for improved medical situations in underdeveloped countries.

