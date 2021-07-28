Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNewsIs there a baby bump hidden under this wide shirt?
News

Is there a baby bump hidden under this wide shirt?

By Arjun Sethi
0
30




RTL.de>entertainment>

09. June 2021 – 10:18 clock

Jennifer Lawrence fuels pregnancy speculation

Is it now or is it not? In recent weeks, pregnancy rumors have been circulating about Jennifer Lawrence. A recent photo of the 30-year-old actress is now heating it up again. Because during the reshoot of Jennifer’s next film “Red, White and Water” something seems to arch under her wide T-shirt. A baby bump or extra corona kilos? If you want to form your own opinion, you can do so in the video.

In May, Jennifer wore belly-free




In October 2019, Jennifer Lawrence gave her sweetheart Cooke Maroney the yes-word. Although celebrities such as Cameron Diaz (48), Adele (33), Emma Stone (32) or Kris Jenner (65) were among the guests, the bride and groom still managed to keep the ceremony private. For paparazzi it was: Unfortunately, we have to stay outside! The Oscar winner and the art dealer keep it similarly private with their love happiness. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Jennifer did not officially confirm a potential pregnancy. However, such a baby belly grows naturally and is at some point difficult to hide. At the end of May, Jennifer was still belly-free and quite well-trained in a crop top.

If Jennifer is actually pregnant, the baby would get a great father. Shortly after the engagement to Cooke in 2019, the “Hunger Games” star raved in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”: “He is simply the best person I have met in my entire life. It was a very, very easy decision to say yes. (csp)


Previous articleInterview with Megan Fox: Suddenly her sons crawl through the picture
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv