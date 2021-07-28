Selena Gomez remained silent about her emotional world for a long time until her collapse in 2018 apparently changed everything. During the “Teen Vogue Summit”, she once again spoke openly about her mental health – and also found critical words for the men’s world.

“I wasn’t able to smile. (…) It was one of the most terrible moments of my life.” With these words Selena Gomez moved the audience of the McLean Awards to tears. Only a year earlier, the 28-year-old had after a nervous breakdown took a long social media break and a little later revealed that he was suffering from severe depression and anxiety. It was often said that the popular singer could not cope with the fact that her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, with whom she had an on-off relationship for years, married model Hailey Baldwin and therefore suffers from mental health problems. Also their kidney transplantation in 2017 was mentioned as a possible reason. She finally brought light into the dark on the talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, in which she revealed that she had felt strongly pressured by social media: “I have the [Social Media] used to do a lot, but I think it has become unhealthy. I also think that young people – myself included – spend far too much time taking comments to heart. It made me depressed. It made me feel bad and perceive myself and my body differently.”









Selena Gomez speaks openly about her mental health issues

What helped Selena Gomez back then? To finally talk openly about her mental illness and no longer taboo her“I think it’s less scary when you talk about it. It’s a form of freedom that I achieved when I did it,” She explained during the “Teen Vogue Summit” during a live talk and further: “I think I had a moment when I felt different: ‘Why am I reacting like this? Why do I feel the way I feel and no one else?’ I had to find out. I didn’t want to feel that way anymore,” so the open words of the “Lose You To Love Me” singer. Until she was 26 years old, she felt like a completely different person, until she finally dealt with her mental health and started therapy. Meanwhile, Sel actually seems to be doing better again, because she regularly contacts her fans again, works on new projects and should actually be freshly in love again…

But Sel also took the opportunity to draw attention to what she considered to be another problem. In her opinion, our society lacks the public support of men: “I would like to see men fight more for women. I think it’s great that so many women support other women, but we also need support from men.” Words that hopefully give the Lords of Creation food for thought.

You can read more news about Selena Gomez here: