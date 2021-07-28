“Finally at peace with me”: Bella Thorne happier than ever!

Bella Thorne (22) has found herself. The past few years have been particularly nerve-wracking for the actress. Difficult relationships with ex-partners or family members took them psychologically very much, drugs did not do their health good. Also your own [Artikel nicht gefunden] has Bella and she made them public only a few months ago. But the 22-year-old now leaves all the stressful moments behind: She just seems to be happy with herself and her life!

“I’m finally at peace with myself, I feel very comfortable with where I am in life right now, although it seems like I’m always looking for something more, but I think that’s a good thing. But it’s at this point in my life that I feel like I can stop.”, the beauty reveals her thoughts on Instagram. The actress seems to have finally arrived in her life and also in her relationship. The “Midnight Sun” actress has been dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo (26) since April. Currently, the turtle doves spend some sunny days in the Dominican Republic.

The “Sale” performer also gives his partner the freedom to fully express herself sexually. Until recently, Bella namely not only in cuddle mode with the 26-year-old – she met a woman at the same time. With Alex Martini, she presented herself intimately on the net and familiar with kissing. At the moment, however, the two are to go their separate ways again.









Bella Thorne, singer and actress

Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne at the “Joker” premiere in August 2019 in Italy

Bella Thorne and Alex Martini, 2019

