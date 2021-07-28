Cruella with Emma Stone: Disney+ bets on Oscar winner in August 2021

From the end of August 2021, Emma Stone’s new film “Cruella” will finally be shown on Disney+. Streaming service relies on comedy from the “101 Dalmatians” universe.

Los Angeles (USA) – Evil, evil, Cruella de Vil – Emma Stone makes her debut as a villain. The 2017 Oscar winner (“La La Land”) plays the antagonist of the “101 Dalmatians” in “Cruella”. After its theatrical debut at the end of May, “Cruella” will also be shown on Disney+ from the end of August 2021. However, the film is only available to subscribers from the “Stars” section.

Comedy/Crime: Cruella Release date: 27 May 2021 (Germany) director: Craig Gillespie Adapted from: One hundred and one Dalmatians original language: English production: Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt

Cruella on Disney+: Streaming service shows film from “101 Dalmatians” universe starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson

As early as 1961, the character of Cruella de Vil was first seen in Walt Disney’s animated film “101 Dalmatians”. 60 years after the premiere on the big screen, the eccentric, cold-blooded fashion designer gets a live-action film adaptation. For this, director Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) was able to win the renowned actresses Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the leading roles.

After the theatrical release is before the inclusion in the program of Disney+: From August 27, the streaming service will make the film "Cruella" available to its users. The eponymous main character Cruella de Vil is played by Oscar winner Emma Stone.







But what is “Cruella”, one of the new films on Disney+ in the summer of 2021, all about? The approximately 135-minute film shows the prehistory of Cruella de Vil and her transformation into the unscrupulous horror figure as she has been known for decades from the “101 Dalmatian” universe. The basic premise of “Cruella”: external influences have a strong effect on one’s own personality development.

From Estella to Cruella de Vil: “Cruella” focuses on the transformation of the “101 Dalmatian” antagonist

First of all, the audience is presented with Estella, a cheerful, clever and creative girl who wants to make a name for herself as a fashion designer with her designs. But Estella increasingly gets on the wrong track and develops into a crook, as she is in the textbook. She spends her life together with two young thieves in London.

Through a chance encounter, Estella sees the world of the young rich and famous and finds increasing pleasure in it. From then on, Estella questions her existence as a thief magpie, which she built up in London. Is it perhaps destined for more? Can she still live out and realize her wildest dreams? As the course of fate would have it, her evil side takes possession of Estella – and she develops into the fashionably dressed, vengeful Cruella de Vil.

First Glenn Close, now Emma Stone: Cruella de Vil back on the big screen – and at Disney+

A solo film has not been granted to the eponymous main character so far. However, as part of a live-action adaptation of the “101 Dalmatians” from 1996, Cruella de Vil has already been played by an actress. At that time, it was up to Glenn Close (“A Fatal Affair”) to play the tyrant in a fur coat. 25 years later, Emma Stone tries her hand at the challenging task – and receives significant support.

In addition to Emma Thompson, Mark Strong (“Shazam!”) and Paul Walter Hauser (“The Case of Richard Jewell”) also play. The soundtrack of “Cruella” can also be seen or heard. Users of the streaming service – apart from new series on Disney+ – can enjoy the Bee Gees, The Clash, Queen or Florence + The Machine. And a once again changeable Emma Stone, who retains her charm even in the evil eye. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN. media.

