Because of Insta post: Fans sure Cardi B is pregnant

Is Cardi B (28) expecting another addition to the family? The rapper looks back on a turbulent year: Actually, everything was over between her and Offset (29), the father of her daughter Kulture (2) – but in the end the couple reconciled again, much to the delight of all fans. Now, however, the “WAP” interpreter once again provided a topic of conversation: Does another child together crown the love comeback of the two musicians?

on Instagram the 28-year-old fueled the rumor mill. Cardi presented himself in a usual hot outfit. Denim lingerie and an XXL coat set the scene for the beauty’s curves. However, the Grammy winner probably made a point of covering a certain area of her body – namely her stomach. As if that wasn’t enough room for speculation, the American’s statement caused a stir on the net: “I have an announcement to make tomorrow.” whether Cardi here probably another pregnancy anteasert?

The followers are at least sure that the couple will soon be able to welcome another family member. “She’s guaranteed to be pregnant – I can see how she holds the coat. Congratulations”, speculates one of many users on Instagram.









Cardi B, rapper

Offset and Cardi B, October 2018 in Los Angeles

Cardi B (r.) with her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, June 2020 in Beverly Hills

