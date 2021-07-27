Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Singer surprises with short hair

By Arjun Sethi
23. October 2020 – 11:30 clock

Unusual sight of the singer

Camila Cabello (23, “Havana”) has surprised her fans with a photo on Instagram with a new look: For the first time in her life, the singer has had a short haircut when visiting the hairdresser.

Camila Cabello: “I lost my shorthair virginity!!”

“I have lost my shorthair virginity!! I’ve had long hair all my life. It was time to feel a breath of fresh air on these shoulders,” Cabello writes about the photo. Fittingly, she wears an off-the-shoulder top in the picture taken by her boyfriend Shawn Mendes (22) and looks over her left side into the camera. Her hair in a new look frames her face in natural curls.




Camila Cabello’s friend Shawn Mendes seems to like the new look

Fans are not only excited about the musician’s new look, but also leave a lot of heart emojis under a new couple photo that Cabello posts shortly afterwards, showing her in her friend’s arms. She has been officially in a relationship with the cuddly singer since August 2019. Since then, they have been showing themselves to be intimate with each other again and again – even when licking.

spot on news / RTL.de


