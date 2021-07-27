Tuesday, July 27, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna Pierced Drake Tattoo & Turtelt with A$AP Rocky
News

Rihanna Pierced Drake Tattoo & Turtelt with A$AP Rocky

By Arjun Sethi
0
30




After it didn’t work out with RiRi and Drake, the musician caught another man and tried to eradicate the past.

Rihanna.jpg

Partner Tattoo
Between 2009 and 2016, Rihanna and Drake have been dating from time to time and yet have not hung their on-off relationship on the big bell. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22. She is one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living legend in our industry,” the Canadian superstar finally declared at the MTV Video Music Awards, adding on “The Shop” show on HBO that he wanted to start a family with Rihanna himself.

“As life takes shape and teaches you lessons, I ended up in a situation where there was no happy ending. Not a fairy tale like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and that’s so perfect.’ That sounds so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at the time.”

Nevertheless, RiRi and Drake did not break up in a dispute, as the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer confessed. Instead, they should continue to maintain a friendly relationship and had remembered each other thanks to a partner tattoo of a shark.

Tattoo must go
Years have passed since then, and while Drake had a love affair with a former erotic film actress and became a father for the first time, Rihanna is freshly in love and doesn’t care about being photographed with A$AP Rocky. But one thing had apparently bothered the latter rapper – Rihanna’s partner tattoo with Drake, which is why she had always cleverly concealed that prank at events …




ASAP-Rocky-and-Rihanna.png

Meanwhile, Rihanna is said to have decided to have the tattoo covered. Instead of walking around with a shark on her ankle, that spot now adorns a cover-up crown. At least that’s what fans found out at the end of June 2021 when they saw RiRi and her new lover in New York City and looked at her ankle:

New love
Whether Drake also had his shark tattoo pierceed or still carries the fish around on his arm is not known. Rihanna might not care. The musician is head over heels in love with her new boyfriend and even the rapper can’t keep his eyes and fingers off her.

For Rocky, RiRi is the “love of his life,” as he explained, adding to GQ magazine, “I think if you know, you know it. She is the right one. […] It was like coming home for me.”



Previous articleJennifer Lawrence is the way: The shirt dress is the elegant summer trend 2021
Next articleAshton doesn’t listen to them
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv