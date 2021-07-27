Rihanna Pierced Drake Tattoo & Turtelt with A$AP Rocky

After it didn’t work out with RiRi and Drake, the musician caught another man and tried to eradicate the past.

Partner Tattoo

Between 2009 and 2016, Rihanna and Drake have been dating from time to time and yet have not hung their on-off relationship on the big bell. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22. She is one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living legend in our industry,” the Canadian superstar finally declared at the MTV Video Music Awards, adding on “The Shop” show on HBO that he wanted to start a family with Rihanna himself.

“As life takes shape and teaches you lessons, I ended up in a situation where there was no happy ending. Not a fairy tale like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and that’s so perfect.’ That sounds so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at the time.”

Nevertheless, RiRi and Drake did not break up in a dispute, as the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer confessed. Instead, they should continue to maintain a friendly relationship and had remembered each other thanks to a partner tattoo of a shark.

Tattoo must go

Years have passed since then, and while Drake had a love affair with a former erotic film actress and became a father for the first time, Rihanna is freshly in love and doesn’t care about being photographed with A$AP Rocky. But one thing had apparently bothered the latter rapper – Rihanna’s partner tattoo with Drake, which is why she had always cleverly concealed that prank at events …









Meanwhile, Rihanna is said to have decided to have the tattoo covered. Instead of walking around with a shark on her ankle, that spot now adorns a cover-up crown. At least that’s what fans found out at the end of June 2021 when they saw RiRi and her new lover in New York City and looked at her ankle:

New love

Whether Drake also had his shark tattoo pierceed or still carries the fish around on his arm is not known. Rihanna might not care. The musician is head over heels in love with her new boyfriend and even the rapper can’t keep his eyes and fingers off her.

For Rocky, RiRi is the “love of his life,” as he explained, adding to GQ magazine, “I think if you know, you know it. She is the right one. […] It was like coming home for me.”