Megan Fox Falls Into Photoshop Trap – Look at the Bottom Right of the Picture

On Instagram, not everything is real.

It’s no secret that celebrity ladies like to reach into the trick box to beautify their selfies. the Kardashian Sisters go ahead with a rather passable example, are regularly convicted of their Photoshop fails by fans.

Now actress and sex symbol Megan Fox (35) is also in the editing blunder.

On Instagram, the dark-haired beauty posted three photos with which she wanted to express her support for the #LGBTQIA people.

But while most of the fans under the photo rather comment on the beauty of Fox, very few notice that she helped a bit with the snapshot.

Because if you look exactly at the bottom right of the picture, you can see that there is a poorly retouched wearer of her top.





What should your little Photoshop trick do? Apparently, Megan pushed her left breast a little higher than she sits naturally. And that, where Megan has a bomb figure!

Photoshop definitely doesn’t need them. At the latest with all the encouragement of her fans, she should be aware of this.