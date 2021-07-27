Manchester United confirm agreement in principle to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seals third summer transfer



Manchester United have announced a contract to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The transfer is worth £34 million, rising to £42 million with add-ons, with the 28-year-old signing a first four-year contract at Old Trafford pending a medical examination.

, Reds 👋 We have basically agreed on a deal for the transfer from @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

A statement from the club said: “Manchester United is pleased to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid on the transfer of French national defender and world champion Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical examination and the conclusion of player conditions.”

Varane has helped the Spanish giants win a lot of silver, including four Champions League titles and three LaLiga titles.

He has played 79 times for France and was part of the team that won the 2018 World Cup.

Securing his services by United would help capture England winger Jadon Sancho, whose £73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund was completed last week.









World Cup and Champions League winner Varane will sign for around £42 million

The Red Devils have also re-signed goaltender Tom Heaton this summer following his departure from Burnley.

Varane is said to have a similar influence in the Premier League as Man City’s Ruben Dias by Arsenal legend Ray Parlour.

Dias, the Portuguese international, joined City last summer and had a huge impact, helping the club win the Premier League title by a margin of 12 points.

Parlour told talkSPORT: “Man City were so good defensively last year. That’s what they’ve really improved.

Getty

Varane’s 10-year tenure at Real Madrid is over

“Ruben Dias came in and you never really know what kind of situation you’ll have with a player, whether he gets involved or not.

“But he settled in so well in the Premier League and John Stones got better at his side.

“So if Varane can be very similar to how Ruben Dias has settled into the Premier League, then they have a fantastic defence.”

Varane is not expected to receive medical treatment before next week due to the current travel restrictions of the UK coronavirus.

United had been interested in the defender before moving from Lens to Madrid in 2011 and playing 360 games in all competitions in Spain.

Varane joins Harry Maguire – the most expensive defender in the world – Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s central defender.