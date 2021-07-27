Jennifer Aniston: Secret of her famous tattoo revealed

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Jennifer Aniston: What’s behind her tattoo +++ Rebel Wilson: Ex-boyfriend Jacob congratulates on her birthday despite separation +++ Sarah Hyland has a total crush on her.

March 5, 2021



Jennifer Aniston: The Meaning of Her Tattoo



For years, fans have speculated about why Jennifer Aniston, 52, had the numbers “11 11” tattooed on the inside of her wrist. Possible theories pointed to Jen’s lucky number, a tribute to her beloved dogs, or even her birthday, Feb. 11.

Now her friend, the actress Andrea Benewald, 51, brings light into the darkness: On February 11, Benewald shared a birthday greeting to Jennifer and wrote on Instagram: “Can’t wait to celebrate and express more magical wishes! 11 11”. Her post revealed that she wears the same tattoo on her wrist as Aniston. Seems like the mysterious tattoo is an intimate friendship tattoo of the two women.

March 4, 2021



Rebel Wilson: Birthday greetings from ex-boyfriend Jacob



Rebel Wilson, 41, and Jacob Busch, 29, made their love public in September 2020 at a gala of Prince Albert, 62, in Monaco, after which the couple hovered on cloud nine and kept their fans up to date with romantic prechen photos.

At the beginning of February 2021, the actress surprisingly announced the love end. “Jacob was a great guy, but just not the right guy for her in the long run,” Insider told People.

And the billionaire is even so great that he congratulates his ex-girlfriend on her birthday – there is no trace of bad blood. In his Instagram story, Busch posts a snapshot of the two, which was apparently taken during a holiday. He writes: “Happy Birthday, Rebel!” Does the 29-year-old perhaps want to reconquer his past? No, an insider assures Hollywood Life: “He thought of her, she still means a lot to him. They share so many happy memories!”

March 3, 2021



Sarah Hyland: Despite quarantine – the “Modern Family” star has a total crush on



Love in lockdown – this presents some couples with a tough test. However, that doesn’t apply to actress Sarah Hyland, 30, and her fiancé Wells Adams, 36. According to Sarah, they enjoy their togetherness while being isolated themselves due to the corona pandemic.

“I have love in quarantine,” said the ex-“Modern Family” actress in love in conversation on “Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes”. However, there is one downer. “I don’t know when I’m going to get married in quarantine,” she jokingly added. She and Wells have been engaged since July 2019. Actually, they had already married last August, but the health crisis put a spanner in the work.

But the postponement of her wedding does not bother Sarah – she sets other priorities in the current situation. “We postponed wedding planning because we want to focus on what’s important right now. […] I think there are more important things to worry about right now. […] I focus on political things rather than wedding matters,” the 30-year-old told People in July 2020.









March 2, 2021



Britney Spears: “My boys grew up like this”



What a rare sight! Britney Spears, 39, is the mother of two sons – Sean, 15, and Jayden James, 14 – who are from her marriage to Kevin Federline, 42. The two guys haven’t been seen in a long time, but now the “Toxic” singer posted a new snapshot on Instagram in which she and her Sare posing. It becomes clear that the two celebrity offspring are no longer small children.

In the picture, Sean and Jayden James tower over their mother by a good deal. And Britney Spears can’t believe how grown up her two teenage sons already are. “It’s so crazy how time flies… My boys are so big now,” she wrote visibly moved to the picture and proudly added: “I’m very happy because my two babies are such gentleman and so nice – I must have done something right.”

In addition, the 39-year-old explained in the text why there are hardly any pictures of her sons on her Instagram account. “I haven’t posted pictures of them in a while because they’re the age they want to express their own identity, and I totally understand that,” Britney said on the photo and video platform. So it’s mainly Sean and Jayden’s decision. But she really wanted to post this picture, Britney added, and her sons allowed her to do so.

March 1, 2021



Is Mary-Kate Olsen freshly in love?



On January 25, 2021, the divorce of Mary-Kate Olsen, 34, and Olivier Sarkozy, 51, was officially approved by the Supreme Court in New York, as “Us Weekly” reported.

About a month later, the fashion designer was spotted at a dinner with “Brightwire” CEO John Cooper. On Friday (February 26), the couple had dinner with friends at the restaurant “Estiatorio Milos” in New York City. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Olsen and Cooper can be seen sitting next to each other, both wearing elegant black outfits and appearing in a good mood. After dinner, the two of them climbed into the same car and drove into the night.

An insider now wants to know: Mary-Kate Olsen and John Cooper meet regularly! “They met through mutual friends and have been on a few dates. Last night was not the first time,” the source told the US edition of “In Touch”. “He helps Mary-Kate forget about divorce and is exactly her type, but she’s not ready to start anything serious with someone yet and is taking baby steps with John.” He continues: “Mary-Kate is happy again and looks positively into the future!”

Sources used: justjared.com, dailymail.co.uk, intouchweekly.com, promiflash.de, eonline.com, instagram.com

aen / swi

gala