Britney Spears defends herself against net comments – and no longer wants to perform live









With clear words, singer Britney Spears has turned against critical comments on Instagram. There, the US singer, who is currently fighting in court for an end to the years of guardianship by her father, had recently posted some video clips with dance steps from the living room at home.

“To those who choose to criticize my dance videos… It’s that I won’t be performing on any stage in the near future – with my father determining what I wear, say, do or think,” Spears wrote on Saturday. People might consider themselves lucky that she posts anything at all.

The 39-year-old (»Baby One More Time«) has been under guardianship since 2008 after she had mentally collapsed due to professional and private problems. Most recently, according to US media, she had announced that she wanted to sue her father for guardianship abuse. She had been threatened and was very afraid of him. She reaffirmed her announcement that she would no longer perform with the words: “I give it up!” However, the 39-year-old also added that this applies for “the foreseeable future”.

Spears accuses her father, among other things, of forcing her to perform. He had also interfered in her private life, so she had been prevented from having her contraceptive IUD removed, although she wished for more children. The doctors had also forcibly put them on medication. “My so-called support system has hurt me deeply,” wrote the singer on Instagram. The guardianship had destroyed their dreams. She also complained about several documentaries that trace the legal incapacitation of the pop star. “I didn’t like the way the documentaries pick up on humiliating moments from the past,” Spears explained.







Public interest in the guardianship dispute was fueled, among other things, by the documentary »Framing Britney Spears«. Under the hashtag #FreeBritney, Spears’ fans are calling for an end to their father’s guardianship. Spears is allowed to appoint his own defender After a series of public breakdowns of the former teen star, Jamie Spears had taken over the guardianship of his daughter in 2008. Since then, it has regulated their legal and financial affairs. Under his tutelage, Spears quickly returned to the stage, releasing three albums and even taking on a permanent show in Las Vegas. In January 2019, however, she canceled all performances.

On Wednesday, a court in Los Angeles allowed the 39-year-old for the first time to appoint his own defense lawyer. Spears will be represented in the proceedings by Mathew Rosengart, who has already worked as a lawyer for Hollywood stars such as Sean Penn or Steven Spielberg. With hits like »Baby One More Time«, »Oops! … I Did It Again« and »Toxic« Britney Spears was the highest-paid singer in the world in the early 2000s. After that, professional and private setbacks piled up for her. Due to mental health problems, the mother of two sons was temporarily admitted to a clinic in 2008.

