To the hit film “Black Widow” – What does Scarlett Johansson have that others don’t?

– What does Scarlett Johansson have that others don’t? The US actress shapes the film and streaming hit “Black Widow”. But what actually makes their star quality? Hans Jürg Zinsli

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow”.





Photo: Keystone

And suddenly again: cinema. Great cinema. The latest Marvel adventure “Black Widow”, which shines deep into the abyss of a false family, not only attracts viewers worldwide in such numbers to the halls as it never was during the pandemic (box office: so far almost 200 million dollars). The film also turns out to be a hit on the streaming platform Disney+ (with revenues of $60 million on the first weekend).

This is not a coincidence. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is by far the most successful franchise in the world and a number in terms of narrative innovation in the otherwise rather sluggish Hollywood. However, you are a bit amazed, because firstly, two years have passed since the last Marvel movie, and secondly, it is now Scarlett Johansson who shapes the big screen with emotionally grounded action as the main actress.