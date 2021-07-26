Song with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ singer had previously sparked speculation by commenting on an Instagram clip of the ‘Positions’ singer in which two mystery artists can be seen with a question mark over their faces and Ariana in a TV box with a series of eye emojis. Now it’s official. Ariana posted the song cover of herself with her two colleagues and only wrote: “Tonight.”

The song is now available for listening on the well-known streaming services. Ariana has previously hinted at a duet with singer Doja and talked about how in awe she is from the ‘Say So’ hitmaker. She said, “I’m obsessed with her. I love you. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save whenever it’s time to release something. But I love them so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. It’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”