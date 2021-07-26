Monday, July 26, 2021
Song with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat

By Arjun Sethi
January 15, 2021 – 10:30 clock

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will be heard in Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ remix.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ singer had previously sparked speculation by commenting on an Instagram clip of the ‘Positions’ singer in which two mystery artists can be seen with a question mark over their faces and Ariana in a TV box with a series of eye emojis. Now it’s official. Ariana posted the song cover of herself with her two colleagues and only wrote: “Tonight.”




The song is now available for listening on the well-known streaming services. Ariana has previously hinted at a duet with singer Doja and talked about how in awe she is from the ‘Say So’ hitmaker. She said, “I’m obsessed with her. I love you. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save whenever it’s time to release something. But I love them so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. It’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

BANG Showbiz


Arjun Sethi
