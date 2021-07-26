Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeNewsJohnny Depp and Alec Baldwin unpack about divorces
News

Johnny Depp and Alec Baldwin unpack about divorces

By Arjun Sethi
0
58




In the subject matter, the two are probably professionals! Johnny Depp (58) and Alec Baldwin (63) have each stood in front of the wedding altar twice. While the Pirates of the Caribbean star divorced both times, only his first marriage to Kim Basinger (67) ended for the “The Cooler” actor at the lawyer. Especially the War of the Roses between Johnny and his ex-wife Amber Heard (35) recently made many headlines with dirty details. Now the actor team apparently wants to pass on their lifelike knowledge in book form!

For a planned publication on the roles of men in divorce, Johnny and Alec namely to contribute one text at a time, such as the newspaper Daily Mail reported. The book was written by Greg Ellis, who was also featured in Pirates of the Caribbean as commander of the British Navy. during Johnny wrote an introduction, added Alec add a comprehensive foreword to the browser. With their insights into the world of marriage war, the Hollywood stars can probably provide exciting contributions.

The planned title for the book is “The Respondent”. Author Greg is said to be very pleased with his celebrity supporters for a very specific reason: “People think that famous people are immune to the pain and suffering that our family law causes. But they need help just like everyone else.”




Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger in January 1998 in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Los Angeles, 2015
Actor Greg Ellis in February 2016


Previous articleAshton Kutcher and Mila Kunis show their house from the inside
Next articleVenice Film Festival: These top films will be shown
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv