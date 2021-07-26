Camila Cabello: Grateful for the forced break

Did you know… Chris Evans hints at his departure as Captain America

Camila Cabello (24) found the break forced by Covid-19 very nice. Finally she could devote herself to her loved ones again. Normally, the musician is rarely at home, but now she had time for the essentials.

Interests other than music

The chart-topper is of course aware of how terrible Covid-19 is for the world and how much fear the virus has caused, but for her life the forced break also had beautiful sides. “For me personally and for my brain, it was good to come down,” confessed the native Cuban in an interview with Zane Lowe on ‘New Music Daily’. “I learned to live again and to develop other interests outside the studio and the music. This has also brought me closer to my family again. When I think about it, there is the actual family, but for me also the chosen family – your friends and your relationships. And I neglected these relationships for a long time, because I was never in one place for more than a week.”

Camila Cabello goes back to her roots

This precious time showed the musician what is really important: “This was my chance to consciously work on what makes me really happy as a human being and that is your relationships and the people around you.” No wonder she gave her new album the appropriate name. “The fact that I was in Miami longer and spoke more Spanish again somehow brought me back. I am now more rooted. And this album is like a manifesto. The name of the album is ‘Familia’,” announced Camila Cabello. When the album will be released, however, is not yet certain.

Image: Phil Lewis/IF/Cover Images

via Cover Media







