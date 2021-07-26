Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeNewsCamila Cabello: Grateful for the forced break
News

Camila Cabello: Grateful for the forced break

By Arjun Sethi
0
44




Did you know…

Chris Evans hints at his departure as Captain America

Camila Cabello (24) found the break forced by Covid-19 very nice. Finally she could devote herself to her loved ones again. Normally, the musician is rarely at home, but now she had time for the essentials.

Interests other than music

The chart-topper is of course aware of how terrible Covid-19 is for the world and how much fear the virus has caused, but for her life the forced break also had beautiful sides. “For me personally and for my brain, it was good to come down,” confessed the native Cuban in an interview with Zane Lowe on ‘New Music Daily’. “I learned to live again and to develop other interests outside the studio and the music. This has also brought me closer to my family again. When I think about it, there is the actual family, but for me also the chosen family – your friends and your relationships. And I neglected these relationships for a long time, because I was never in one place for more than a week.”

Camila Cabello goes back to her roots

This precious time showed the musician what is really important: “This was my chance to consciously work on what makes me really happy as a human being and that is your relationships and the people around you.” No wonder she gave her new album the appropriate name. “The fact that I was in Miami longer and spoke more Spanish again somehow brought me back. I am now more rooted. And this album is like a manifesto. The name of the album is ‘Familia’,” announced Camila Cabello. When the album will be released, however, is not yet certain.

Image: Phil Lewis/IF/Cover Images

via Cover Media




You will also be interested in

Justin Timberlake: His children are responsible for his “unavailability”

Idris Elba: Work is therapy

Simone Biles: The Olympian is under great pressure



Previous article“Inspiration”: Kris Jenner congratulates mom on her birthday
Next articleKim Kardashian speaks in tears about separation: “Like a failure”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv