Britney Spears: After topless post, she now shows even more

Britney Spears puts one on top: After her topless snapshot from Saturday, she now followed up with an even more lascivious photo.

It was the excitement last weekend: Britney Spears, 39, went full steam ahead on her official Instagram account and first posted a topless picture of herself. She covered her bare breasts only with her hands and immediately triggered a huge discussion with the snapshot.

Only one day later, she followed up again and published an almost identical picture, but with a small but subtle difference: Her nipples would have been recognizable in the latest photo if she had not covered them with two asterisks inserted afterwards.

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated.





Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

These two lascivious photos initially brought the singer a lot of encouragement from her fans, who admired her courage. However, there was also a lot of criticism. Spears is currently fighting legally against her father’s guardianship and had celebrated some minor legal successes in recent weeks. Among other things, she is now allowed to drive independently again and was finally able to put a self-chosen lawyer at her side. Parts of their supporters now see these positive developments in danger.

“Free Britney” Fight against guardianship: These celebrities have campaigned for Britney Spears back

farther Together they took the first steps of their respective world careers at the Mickey Mouse Club. For a long time, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera were stylized as rivals by the public and the press. The fact that Aguilera posted an emotional statement after Spears testified in court meant a lot. “Over the last few days, I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through. It is unacceptable that a woman or a person who wants to take his fate into his own hands is not allowed to live the way he wants,” she wrote on Instagram. more





Does she get problems in court because of the pictures?



The timing of these statement photos was poorly chosen, as the court could potentially interpret this as a sign of their immaturity, the comments say. She should better hold back with such posts. At least until the process is finally won. However, the vast majority of their followers rate the topless shots very positively. Paris Hilton (40), for example, commented on Saturday’s first photo with the words: “That’s hot!”

The second photo from Sunday could be of Britney Spears, according to US media, a commitment to the so-called “Free The Nipple” campaign. Activists are campaigning both on social networks and on the streets for greater equality between men and women. The background is the discrimination against women in the eyes of many women’s rights activists who would like to show their nipples, but are not allowed to. However, as with men, this should be legal and culturally accepted.

CodeList