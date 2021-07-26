Monday, July 26, 2021
Because of A$AP? Rihanna had Drake partner tattoo pierhed

By Arjun Sethi
Did A$AP Rocky (32) influence Rihanna (33) on her new tattoo? A few weeks ago, the rapper made it official that he is now going through life together with the singer. Since then, they have regularly shown how happy the two are with each other in public. In an interview, A$AP even called the native Barbadian the love of his life. But also Rihanna seems to have a total crush on you: She now apparently even had the partner tattoo that she shared with her ex covered.

2016 was Rihanna with rapper Drake. As a sign of their love, both had a small shark immortalized under their skin. This adorned Rihannas Leg even after the separation, which took place in the same year. Only shortly after the love outing with A$AP, however, there is suddenly no trace of it. On paparazzi pictures, which among other things Daily Mail , the “Umbrella” interpreter now wears a kind of ornament at the same place, which was apparently engraved exactly over the fish motif.

Meanwhile, it should be quite serious between the beauty entrepreneur and A$AP. According to an insider who told Hollywood Life , the 32-year-old is said to have already met her family and convinced of himself. “Everyone can see how much they care about them”, revealed the anonymous tipster.

Rihanna’s Shark Tattoo 2016
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in December 2019
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Paris Fashion Week 2018


