Amber Heard has become a mother

Amber Heard, 35, has become a mother. The actress now surprisingly tells us this via Instagram: “I am so happy to be able to share this news with you,” she tells her 3.9 million followers and posts a photo that shows her in blessed harmony with the newborn. She writes with some pathos: “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. It is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Apparently, the child was born thanks to a surrogate mother

Your birth announcement connects Heard with a message. Four years ago, she decided she wanted to have a child, she writes, but on her own terms: She hopes that at some point it will become normal not to automatically want a ring with a baby. As the magazine Us Weekly also reports, Oonagh Paige was born thanks to a surrogate mother. Heard himself does not explicitly write this, but hints at it.

In any case, in the photos of her Instagram account, she has not yet been seen with a pregnancy belly. Now she writes meaningfully: “I have understood how radical it is for us women to think this way about the most fundamental part of our destiny.” According to an insider in the New York Post, Heard had long wanted a baby, but then learned that she could not give birth to one herself… So much for the industry-standard gossip.









However, Heard wants to protect her private life by taking control of it herself and sharing this news with her fans: “Although part of me thinks that my private life is none of their business, my profession forces me to take the initiative.” Heard recently made headlines by fighting the War of the Roses in a London court with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, 58. Both accused each other of domestic violence.

After her divorce from Depp in January 2017, the openly bisexual actress had romances with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 50, actress Cara Delevingne, 28, and art dealer Vito Schnabel, 34, among others. Since January 2020, she is said to be happily together with cinematographer Bianca Butti, 39.

The name of Heard’s daughter sounds somewhat mysterious. Because “Oonagh” (pronounced: Uh-nah) is known in Irish mythology as the golden-haired fairy queen and means “the first”, “the unique” or “the lamb”. With the middle name Heard honors her mother Paige, who died in May 2020.