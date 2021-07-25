Sunday, July 25, 2021
Single De Una Vez: After more than ten years: Selena Gomez sings again in Spanish – Entertainment

Selena Gomez wants to explore her Latin American roots Photo: Universal Music


Latin American roots: Ten years after her last Spanish-language song, Selena Gomez surprises her fans with a new single in Spanish.

Pop star Selena Gomez (28) sings in Spanish again. More than ten years after her last Spanish-language song, the singer has surprised her fans with the new single “De Una Vez” (“All of a sudden”).

“I am incredibly proud of my Latin American background. It has given me so much strength to sing in Spanish again and “De Una Vez” is such a beautiful hymn to love,” Gomez is quoted as saying in a press release from her label Universal Music. On Twitter, Gomez hinted, who grew up in Texas as the daughter of a Mexican and an Italian-American, also said that more songs in Spanish could follow: “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for a long time. I hope you love it as much as I do.”




“De Una Vez” is the second song Gomez has released in her second language, but the first standalone single. In 2010 she sang a Spanish version of the title song of her second album “A Year Without Rain” (“Un Año Sin Lluvia”). At the beginning of 2011, the 28-year-old had already announced an entire album in Spanish on Twitter. Referring to Gomez now shared her old tweet and commented, “I think it was worth the wait.”





