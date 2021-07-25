No duet with Camila Cabello but with HIM?

The new album “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes will be released on December 4th of this year. In a radio interview, the “Mercy” artist talked about his upcoming work and also about possible collaborations on the album. So there will be no duet with his girlfriend Camila Cabello, but about a possible song with Justin Bieber Shawn already spoke quite positively. More details can be found here.

singer Shawn Mendes was a guest at “Capital Breakfast” and spoke in an interview about his new, fourth album , which is to be published this year. “Wonder” comes on December 4th and fans of the Schnuckel are totally happy that there will soon be musical supplies. In the new interview, the 22-year-old also mentioned possible collaborations that could be found on the record. What is unfortunately already clear in advance: There will be no joint songs with his loved one Camila Cabello. The two of them had already worked at Hits such as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Señorita”. Maybe Shawn Mendes will join forces with another artist on “Wonder” that almost everyone knows.

A joint hit by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber is not so unlikely

In the course of the interviews became a singer Shawn Mendes also directly on Justin Bieber and a possible cooperation. As a result, the “Mercy” performer seemed enthusiastic and admitted: “It would be crazy if I rejected something like that, because he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was nine years old.” Another indication in the direction of a common cause: Recently, the musicians, both of whom come from Canada, were even spotted together. Did they work on a joint song? “I can neither confirm nor deny that”, Shawn explained with a laugh regarding a possible duet with the “Yummy” singer. It will soon become clear whether the 22-year-old’s wish will be fulfilled. No later than 4 DecemberWhen “Wonder” is available, we’ll have clarity on whether Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber will make us happy with a new hit in a double pack.