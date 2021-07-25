Kardashian Reunion: With these surprising revelations, they shocked their fans









The story of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family can be celebrated as a series of great successes, which is probably not least due to “Momager” Kris Jenner (65). In the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” this could be followed as well as now in the reunion special or in the Forbes list, which is about assets in the billions. But there is also no shortage of scandals and shock news in the family empire, as “justjared.com” summarized again after the special. And some news really has the potential to upset fans and stakeholders.

Scott Disick’s young girlfriends Already in 2015, Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Scott Disick (38) separated. All rumors about a new edition of love, from which three children also emerged, have not yet come true. On the other hand, the fact that the women at Scott’s side were getting younger and younger compared to Kourtney: This applies to his current girlfriend Amelia Hamlin (20) as well as to ex Sofia Richie (22). Strong women in the Kardashian-Jenner clan What’s up with the rumor that the strong Kardashian and Jenner women are ultimately ruining their husbands? Kendall Jenner (25) has a very clear opinion on this: “What I don’t like about this narrative is that the blame lies with us. I think men need to take on that responsibility. I think that we are all very giving and caring and loving women. And when there is a man in our lives that we like, we give him everything, and as a family we all love him so much.”

Kendall Jenner at the Olympics? Model Kendall has never lacked self-confidence anyway. So the passionate rider was convinced that in addition to the modeling career, there were also other options: “Honestly, I think that I would probably be at the Olympic Games, or go to the Olympic Games to go horseback riding.” That was always her dream.





Kendall does not want to follow the sisters’ example What Kendall still doesn’t aspire to today is to publicize privately: “Kylie and I had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages, relationships, and separations and all these things, and quite publicly,” she says. Of course, they could do that too. For her, however, it was “a personal preference from an early time” not to do just that. Kloé Kardashian’s path to becoming a self-confident woman Khloé Kardashian (36), who is successful as a fashion entrepreneur, admitted to uncertainties. Thanks to all the media reports and high expectations, she did not always feel comfortable in her skin. The realization, “oh, that’s how other people perceive me,” ultimately made them strong.

Nose surgery for Khloé Khloé also made a surprising statement on the subject of beauty surgeries. “I had a nose operation,” she openly admits and at the same time explains why she has never told this before. why? She had simply never been asked before. Used to paternity doubts Khloé also finds clear words about the recurring rumors that Robert Kardashian (†59) may not be her biological father. “I’ve heard this story since I was a baby,” she explains, adding that it doesn’t hurt her anymore ,” “because I’ve gotten so used to it.” Rob Kardashian only needed a break Finally, the withdrawal of Rob Kardashian (34) from filming was also discussed. Did he feel too fat? No, Khloé explains that her brother had an “incredible heart” and really only needed a break.