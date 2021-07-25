Highlights of anime summer 2021 with Sonny Boy, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S and more

Water polo players, aquarium staff and Sonny Boys are among the summer stars of the current anime season. Which titles you should have on your screen and where you can follow them in the simulcast, you can find out as always in the seasonal overview of AniMario.

In terms of anime, there’s a lot going on here right now, not just in terms of the regular summer season. The German free TV channel ProSieben MAXX will show the horror title next week “The Promised Neverland” (we reported), which was one of the highlights of past seasons. If the small TV screen is not big enough for you, you can also go back to the cinema, because the Kaze Anime Night is with titles like “Seven Days War” and several “Lupin“-Stories back.

Netflix, meanwhile, has released the second season of “Beastars” and “Godzilla: Singular Point“, which had already started in Japan in the spring. Above all, however, the streaming service became the home of the “Mobile Suit Gundam“trilogy, which was cut together from the original Mecha series from 1979 – here is my streaming tip. Also the sequel “Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack” and even the brand new movie “Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway” can now be found there. My less enthusiastic review of the Netflix release of “Sailor Moon Eternal“, the two-part film series produced by Sailor Moon Crystal instead of another season, can be found here.









The competition from Amazon Prime Video also doesn’t sleep for a change and has “Evangelion 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon a Time” torn under the nail. This is the fourth and final part of the “Rebuild of Evangelion“film series by mastermind Hideaki Anno, who has been chewing through his groundbreaking series Neon Genesis Evangelion in a modified form in cinemas since 2009. On August 13, all four films in the series will go online on Amazon at the same time. How the retelling works in contrast to the anime series classic, you can, for example, in my personal “Evangelion“-Podcast Track 26 where we will also discuss the fourth part.

But now to the summer highlights of the current anime season, which you can follow in the simulcast…

Highlights of the summer season:

The Case Study of Vanitas

Jun Mochizuki’s Vampire Manga “The Case Study of Vanitas” is since this season also as an anime series from the studio Bones available. Fittingly, this was tackled by director Tomoyuki Itamura, who has been working with bloodsuckers since his “Monogatari“-series experience. It tells the story of the vampire Noe Archiviste, who joins forces with the vampire doctor Vanitas. With his magical Book of Vanitas, which can be traced back to one of the original vampires, he can heal those children of the night who fall into a bloodlust against their will and attack people. The whole thing takes place at the end of the 19th century in a steampunk version of Paris and is one of the most stylish titles of the season. If you’re looking for interesting dark fantasy rather than the umpteenth Isekai title, you’ve come to the right place. You can lick blood at Wakanim.

Series start was on July 3