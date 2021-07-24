Woman of the Year: Rapper Cardi B reaps criticism for award – Entertainment

Rapper Cardi B is named “Woman of the Year” by “Billboard”. Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ImageCollect





Cardi B has been named “Woman of the Year” by Billboard. justly? The US rapper makes an announcement to all critics.

US rapper Cardi B (28, “I Like It”) can call herself “Woman of the Year”. On December 10, 2020, she will be officially awarded this title during the virtual “Billboard’s Women in Music” event. The musician is happy on Instagram and makes it clear in a video: She deserves this title very well.









Cardi B: “I Represent America”

Cardi B’s statement was preceded by a wave of criticism. In the social media, one seems to be bothered above all by the fact that the 28-year-old has only released one song in 2020 with the single “WAP”. A Twitter user states: Lady Gaga (34), meanwhile, has donated 130 million US dollars to fight the pandemic and released her album “Chromatica”, as well as the artists Taylor Swift (30), Ariana Grande (27), Dua Lipa (25) or Miley Cyrus (27) have released new albums. “And ‘Billboard’ gives the title Cardi B, who is partying without a mask during a pandemic.”

Criticism that the US rapper does not put up with uncommented. “You howls,” she says in her Instagram video. The fact that she only released one song in 2020 is true. But: “I put out THIS song. This one that sold the most, that was streamed the most. […] The one who made your grandma dance on TikTok.” She also emphasizes that this year she has been primarily committed to political purposes. Her statement: “I represent America. I wanted change and that’s exactly what I damn well achieved.”





