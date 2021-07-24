She doesn’t want to pretend

When asked if she plans to give up her slippery posts, Kim said definitely, “I’ve been thinking about it. And then I thought, ‘You can do anything. You can do whatever you want.'” She even thought about her posts during her visit to the White House, but said she didn’t want to give up her sexy snapshots because it was “so liberating” to feel comfortable in her body. She added: “I thought to myself, ‘I just posted a bikini picture. I hope they don’t look at my Instagram while I’m in here’. And then I thought, ‘You know, you have to be you.'”









And while she doesn’t want to stop her posts for her future legal career, Kim is concerned that her pictures could “embarrass” her four children — North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and the two-year-old psalm she has with her Kanye West — with the posts as they get older. In a preview of the first installment of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion special, she said: “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel like they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom posting selfies in bikinis. There will be limits.”

BANG Showbiz