Saturday, July 24, 2021
HomeNewsShe doesn't want to pretend
News

She doesn’t want to pretend

By Arjun Sethi
0
26




When asked if she plans to give up her slippery posts, Kim said definitely, “I’ve been thinking about it. And then I thought, ‘You can do anything. You can do whatever you want.'” She even thought about her posts during her visit to the White House, but said she didn’t want to give up her sexy snapshots because it was “so liberating” to feel comfortable in her body. She added: “I thought to myself, ‘I just posted a bikini picture. I hope they don’t look at my Instagram while I’m in here’. And then I thought, ‘You know, you have to be you.'”




And while she doesn’t want to stop her posts for her future legal career, Kim is concerned that her pictures could “embarrass” her four children — North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and the two-year-old psalm she has with her Kanye West — with the posts as they get older. In a preview of the first installment of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion special, she said: “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel like they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom posting selfies in bikinis. There will be limits.”

BANG Showbiz


Previous articleRelationship almost before the end?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv