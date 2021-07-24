Selena Gomez completely freaks out because of Billie Eilish – Cologne

On Instagram, Selena Gomez posted a picture of Billie Eilish in her story. The reason: the 19-year-old wears make-up from her “Rare Beauty” collection.









Actress Selena Gomez is blown away. Billie Eilish is said to be wearing the make-up of her beauty brand on the cover photos of “Vanity Fair”. That’s why the 28-year-old reposted a photo of the green-haired artist and wrote full of compliments about how much she freaked out about the icon wearing “Rare Beauty”. She looks fantastic with it. In the photo, the 19-year-old can be seen looking into the camera with a serious look. She wears sunglasses and touches her face with her hands. These are in bulky gloves with paisley pattern and match their long-sleeved top. The five-time Grammy winner also shared her photo shoot on Instagram. So she published some pictures and videos and wrote about how excited she was when the issue appeared in March. Whether Billie Eilish wears the products of the brand “Rare Beauty” by Selena Gomez in all photos, however, remains unclear.

Selena Gomez has long loved Billie Eilish

The “Vanity Fair” article will also promote Billie Eilish’s new documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.” This is said to have been filmed from 2018 to 2020. In other pictures, she also wears a black top with stylish earrings, in which she looks confidently into the camera. Selena did not comment on the singer-songwriter for the first time. This is reported by “hollywoodlife”. In April last year, she is said to have already lost positive words about her colleague’s music in an interview with Zane Lowe. The 19-year-old should know exactly what the music industry is and how it can become. She has a great understanding. The young American deserves every single thing she has achieved. According to Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish is a great artist. The song “Everything I Ever Wanted” is a song that is very close to her.

