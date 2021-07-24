Reunited: Cardi B and Offset report from matrimonial bed

They seem like teenagers in a crush! After Cardi B (28) filed for divorce from her husband Offset (28) in September, the “WAP” singer reversed it a few days ago. The two rappers are to meet last month at the party on the occasion of Cardis 28th birthday. The American withdrew her divorce application without further ado and is now apparently enjoying the time with her regained husband: Currently enjoy offset and Cardi their time together in bed!

In their Instagramstory, the musician now presented herself quite cuddly with the Migosrapper. The parents of their daughter lie next to each other in a bed and look exhausted into the camera. Cardi presents her full décolleté and licks a lollipop with relish. “We worked really hard today”, is the comment on the clip – whether the ex-stripper is probably allating to the common music of the two? After all, fans have been waiting for new songs from the couple since the 2019 duet “Clout”.

Maybe they just had a busy day as young parents. in Offsets InstagramStories, the 28-year-old showed how daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus (2) converted a balloon into a punching bag. “Strike,” the couple could be heard shouting in the background. After all, you have to teach the little ones early, commented the “Ghostface Killers” artist on the sweet video.









display

Cardi B and Offset in January 2020

display

Offset and Cardi B, musicians

display

Cardi B and Offset with their daughter Kulture Kiari

18 Yes, I just love them! 61 No, I’m not interested in them at all.



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]