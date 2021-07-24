Kim Kardashian : Surprise Appearance at Kanye West’s Album Event

Saturday, July 24, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian showed up in fiery red overalls

On Thursday (July 22), Kim boarded the plane to Atlanta with the children. There, Kanye’s tenth studio album entitled “DONDA” was presented as a listening event in the sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium. During her visit to the event, Kim opted for a fiery red jumpsuit and had apparently agreed with her ex in advance. Kanye, who also took part in the event two hours late, was dressed in red from head to toe – apparently as a reminiscence of the cover of his new album. There is also a completely red figure to be seen.




Kanye West processed marriage to Kim Kardashian on album

As an insider “eonline.com” revealed, even the marriage of Kim and Kanye is said to have been processed on the album. “Kanye wrote a song about Kim and her marriage and Kim gave her input to it,” the insider said, adding, “He was respectful and made her feel like she was on an equal footing.”

The source also reports that things are getting better between Kim and Kanye after a long radio silence. “Kim and Kanye are doing great now. Since the pressure of marriage is gone, they are real friends again.” Kim and Kanye wouldn’t be the first couple to rekindl love out of friendship after the separation.


