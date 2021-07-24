Saturday, July 24, 2021
It-Bag: This bag is now celebrating its comeback

By Arjun Sethi
Sarah Jessica Parker

© James Devaney /Getty Images

The fashion and beauty news of the day in the BRIGITTE ticker: Thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker, this bag is hyped again +++ Leni Klum is the new face of ghd +++ Kendall for ABOUT YOU: Kendall Jenner launches exclusive collection +++

Latest fashion and beauty news in the BRIGITTE ticker:

July 23, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker: She wears Fendi’s legendary “baguette” bag again

Some bags have what it takes to be it status. Right at the forefront: the “Baguette” by Fendi, which was designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997 and took the world by storm. This was due to Sarah Jessica Parker, or rather Carrie Bradshaw, who made the streets of New York unsafe in “Sex and the City” with said bag on her shoulder. All the more great that now also in the sequel the bag gets an appearance again and can celebrate its comeback. The “Baguette” made of purple sequins in 3D optics, which Sarah Jessica Parker now wears in “And Just Like That”, is a new edition of the original version from the autumn/winter collection 1999/00. And so Carrie’s famous quote: “This is not a bag, it’s a baguette!” is cult again.

© PR

July 22, 2021

Leni Klum becomes brand ambassador for ghd

Since her first magazine cover with Mama Heidi, Leni Klum can probably no longer save herself from job offers. Now she has landed a very special project: she becomes a brand ambassador for the British brand ghd. The brand combines science and innovation with quality and trendy styles.

On Instagram, the 16-year-old model announces the partnership and shows her followers her personal hair styling routine.

July 21, 2021

Kendall Jenner: She launches an exclusive collection with ABOUT YOU

Hold on tight! On July 25, 2021, the fashion online shop ABOUT YOU will present its first drop of the joint collection with model Kendall Jenner. The collection comprises eleven pieces – from shirts and tops to shorts and sweaters. The collection consists of Kendall’s favorite Everyday pieces that reflect her personal style.




Each piece is numbered and has a special code symbolizing Kendall’s birthday: 11/03. “Kendall for ABOUT YOU” is exclusively available throughout Europe for 72 hours. So if you want to have a part, you should be fast. By the way, the summer drop is only the first of two planned drops. There will be another one in the autumn.

Source used: PR, Instagram.com

#Themen


