Billie Eilish says sorry – The Gen Z icon misbehaved once at 13

Now billie Eilish has caught it. The 19-year-old Californian singer-songwriter had to apologize, literally and on the knees of her heart. For a small lipsync performance that sIe iAt the age of 13 or 14 – she doesn’t know for sure anymore – and the now jemanD named Lena fished out of the net and on TikTok posted has. The song, which Eilish murmured at the time, contained a racist insult: a term that devalues Asians.

“I used my lips to form a word that I didn’t know at the time was one is disparaging expression used against members of the Asian community. I am shaken and ashamed and want to puke,” writes the singer in her Instagram story.

She adds to this all-round apology with the affirmation: Even if she did not know what she was doing, nothing excuses the fact that it had caused pain; and “I’m sorry”.

Of course, this raises the question of how much such an apology is worth.

then she goes on further passageN in the video, the usersin Lena has cut to it: There Eilish babbles in a stub english gibberish, which – in this compilation – has been interpreted by many as a parody of Asian people who can only speak English with difficulty and accent.

The Gen Z icon defends herself against this interpretation: it is in no way an imitation of any languages, accents or cultures, but is a kind of baby talk or language games that she has enjoyed since childhood. Since time immemorial fight them for “Inclusion, Kindness, Tolerance, Justice and Equality”. She emphasizes: “I hear you, and I love you.”

After this comprehensive communication, Lena was also appeased.: Fortunately, Eilish has – finally – commented on this; she was glad.

WIt turns out that even for an SupersThere is no other way to participate in the big indulgence trade on the net when something from old times appears that scratches the image. In a world where the little man, the little woman doesn’t have much else to report, some Lena can use some movie clip from teenagerYears an entire musical empire into Shake.

The 19-year-old cannot be accused of a lack of steadfastness or clumsy political correctness.

In view of this steamroller dynamic and the associated apology inflation, the question naturally arises as to how much such an apology then is worth it. And iSt they the right format at all when it comes to “youthful sins”? Loads them furthermore not for general hunting on dIe früBen Missteps hAre you a celebrity? Befires them at ENde nDoesn’t the addiction to experiencing his big appearance even as a nobody on the Internet to get away from it, does it cost who it wants?

On the other hand: No excuse wäre wohl also the wrong signal. Especially in the USA, anti-Asian Attacks, hatred of Asian-looking fellow citizens since the pandemic has been a particularly sensitive issue; Trump often targeted Corona as “Kung Flu” (Kung Influenza) to point to the origin of the virus.

Exceptthe 19-year-old can by no means lack of steadfastness or crude political correctness reproach. It wasn’t until May that Billie Eilish had to endure a shitstorm: for a “Vogue” cover, she had herself photographed in a new style. The young woman, who in her oversize dresses and with her colorful Zauselhaaren had hitherto been regarded as a figurehead against the sexualization and commercialization of the female body, showed up to MoNroe-like blonde and in sexy underwear.

The outcry followed promptly. She was thrown venality, the abandonment of their values before. sIe Held with verve on the other hand: A adults Mrs. könnE decide for themselves about their look, that is a sign of empowerment. “Showing your body and skin – or not – shouldn’t take any respect away from you,” she said in an interview. That is taken away from her as well as the apology.

