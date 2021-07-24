Ariana Grande: She shows herself totally in love at dinner with friends and husband Dalton









The wedding celebration of singer Ariana Grande (27) and real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25) took place on May 16 in a very small circle. At the time, however, Ariana provided her happy fans with sugar-sweet photos of the ceremony. Now Ariana and Dalton have been seen again. Together with friends, they enjoyed a meal in a posh restaurant in Los Angeles. They showed that they are still floating on cloud seven, reports an insider, according to “people.com”.

Ariana Grande enjoyed dinner with Austrian chef Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez enjoyed their evening at the Wolfang Puck restaurant at the Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles. There they showed that they do not regret their marriage at all. “Both were super sweet and very much in love,” the source revealed, adding, “Ariana was so boisterous and happy with Dalton and her friends.”







Wolfgang Puck gives himself the honor of Ariana Grande On this evening, Ariana also met the Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck (71), who came to her table especially to make the star his appearance – much to the joy but also to the excitement of Ariana Grande. Wolfgang Puck is a real culinary great in the United States. He runs more than 70 restaurants there, but also has six branches in Japan. Wolfgang Puck has also been seen on television many times, and even made it into an episode of the TV series “The Simpsons” with a guest appearance. Ariana was very lucky to see the busy master that evening.

Chef publishes photo of Ariana and her friends Wolfgang Puck did not miss the time to be photographed with Ariana, Dalton and their friends. He proudly posted the photo on Instagram, writing: “It’s always a pleasure to be in good company at Hotel Bel Air. Thank you for your visit, Ariana Grande.”