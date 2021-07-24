A$AP Rocky and Rihanna caught on a romantic trip

They float in their very personal seventh heaven! It’s been official for a few months now: Rihanna (33) and rapper A$AP Rocky (32) are actually a couple. After several speculations, the rapper finally made it official in an interview and since then the two have been tinkering with what they can. Even now, once again, they could not keep their hands off each other: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were caught in love with Miami!

An eyewitness saw the couple on Thursday in a hotel in the US coastal metropolis and reported to Hollywood Life: “They arrived separately through a private entrance.” Rakim Mayers, as the artist is called by his real name, was obviously waiting for his girlfriend. When RiRi finally came, the joy was great. “She then entered the lobby, they fell into each other’s arms, kissed and hugged”, the insider added.

But the couple apparently didn’t want to attract attention: “You could see her smile, even though she kept herself very covered with her hat and purple mask. They then got into an elevator together.” One thing is certain: both Rihanna as well as the “Praise the Lord” performer seemed quite happy together.









A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in July 2021

Rihanna, singer

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 2019

