Saturday, July 24, 2021
HomeNewsA$AP Rocky and Rihanna caught on a romantic trip
News

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna caught on a romantic trip

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




They float in their very personal seventh heaven! It’s been official for a few months now: Rihanna (33) and rapper A$AP Rocky (32) are actually a couple. After several speculations, the rapper finally made it official in an interview and since then the two have been tinkering with what they can. Even now, once again, they could not keep their hands off each other: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were caught in love with Miami!

An eyewitness saw the couple on Thursday in a hotel in the US coastal metropolis and reported to Hollywood Life: “They arrived separately through a private entrance.” Rakim Mayers, as the artist is called by his real name, was obviously waiting for his girlfriend. When RiRi finally came, the joy was great. “She then entered the lobby, they fell into each other’s arms, kissed and hugged”, the insider added.

But the couple apparently didn’t want to attract attention: “You could see her smile, even though she kept herself very covered with her hat and purple mask. They then got into an elevator together.” One thing is certain: both Rihanna as well as the “Praise the Lord” performer seemed quite happy together.




A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in July 2021
Rihanna, singer
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 2019


Previous article3 things that just don’t make sense about the Hunger Games
Next articleWith “Vampire Diaries” and “Gilmore Girls”: 12 series couples who didn’t like each other in real life
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv